Boys and Girls Clubs Supported by Weld County with CARES Act Funds

The Weld County Board of County Commissioners has approved a total of $55,000 in funding for Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County to create Remote Learning Centers for youth affected by school district shutdowns.

Boys & Girls Club of Weld County (BGCWC) is establishing their Clubhouses as Remote Learning Centers to offer Weld County youth a safe, familiar and educationally supportive place to be during their school day until they are able to return to school in-person. The money for the centers will come from the county’s CARES Act funds and will work to aid in offsetting the cost of supporting Weld County youth who are currently learning remotely but are in need of a supervised space to do so.

“We are very aware that our families are in great need of school-day support right now and we couldn’t be more thrilled to make the necessary adjustments to support each and every one of them,” said Terry Adams, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Weld County. Our staff is poised and ready to guide our members through these ever-changing times,” Terry said.

BGCWC will be shifting their operating house from traditional after-school hours to full-day hours of 7:30 am to 5:30 pm on days when school is in session to accommodate remotely-learning youth and their working parents. Youth will be provided with the academic support needed to meet the needs of remote learning obligations.

There will be extracurricular activities offered after remote learning time each day in addition to youth breakfast, lunch and a snack each day at no additional charge due to BGCWC’s partnership with Weld Food Bank. BGCWC can serve a maximum of 200 youth in their Remote Learning Centers in order to remain socially distanced and to limit exposure.

BGCWC currently serves children in four school districts: Greeley-Evans (Weld-RE6), Milliken/Johnstown (Weld-RE5J), Fort Lupton (Weld-RE8) and Eaton (Weld-RE2).

“In addition, we are very grateful for the incredible support from Weld County,” said Terry. “This meaningful funding that will launch our efforts in responding to the needs of youth throughout Weld County couldn’t come at a more important time,” Terry said.

For more information regarding the Boys & Girls Club of Weld County, visit: https://www.bgcweld.org