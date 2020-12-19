Christmas and New Year’s Day Closures for the City of Fort Collins

All City offices will be closed on Friday, December 25 and Friday, January 1 in Fort Collins to honor Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

City offices will also close at 12 pm on Christmas Eve as well as New Year’s Eve. Essential services including fire, police and utilities will continue as usual.

Additional holiday hours are as follows:

Transfort services will not be available and all Transfort offices will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Regular COVID-level Transfort services will be available on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, and the offices will remain open.

Recreation facilities, including golf courses, will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve, EPIC will be open until 4 pm, and all other recreation facilities will be closed. On New Year’s Eve, all recreation facilities will be open until 5:00 pm, and the Farm will be closed.

The Gardens on Spring Creek will be closed on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. The Garden of Lights will remain open the evening of Christmas Eve but will be closed during the day.

The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Museum will remain open on New Year’s Eve.

All libraries will be closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. On Christmas Eve, all libraries will be open until 1 pm On New Year’s Eve, all libraries are open until 3 pm.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours on Monday, December 28, 2020 and Monday, January 4, 2021.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com