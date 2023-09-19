Boys & Girls Clubs Host Open House to Celebrate Out-of-School Programs

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado, will host an open house on October 5, 2023, at Loveland Pulliam Boys & Girls Club. The open house will showcase the impact of out-of-school programs. This open house will allow guests to see and participate in after-school programs provided by Clubs. Guests will also hear directly from youth parents and advocates for out-of-school programs. Senator Janice Marchman and Representative Ron Weinberg of Loveland will give special remarks.

Boys & Girls Clubs and similar out-of-school providers are vital in offering safe and enriching environments during non-school hours. Extensive research highlights the negative consequences of lacking such experiences, including academic and social setbacks for young people. For decades, organizations like Boys & Girls Clubs have effectively addressed these needs by offering comprehensive programs that ensure safety, prevent juvenile drug use and crime, offer educational activities, support mental health, expose youth to new experiences, and enhance overall protective factors. Notably, Boys & Girls Clubs make these services accessible through a low-cost or no-cost model, ensuring that financial barriers do not prevent youth from participating.

“Out-of-school programs can often be an afterthought, but for so many young people and families in our community, this resource is the linchpin for both academic success and maintaining parental employment,” said Allison Hines, CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, “we hope the community will join us at this event to learn more about the critical work out-of-school plays in youth success.”

This event will be open to the public and held on October 5, 2023, at the Loveland Pulliam Boys & Girls Club, 2500 East 1st St. in Loveland. Doors will open at 5:00 pm with remarks given at 5:30 p.m. and concluding at 6:30 pm. To RSVP, email Megan at mhanner@bgclarimer.org.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County

The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County is to enable all young people, especially those who need them most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. The Club environment consists of a safe place, staffed by trained professionals, offering diverse & inclusive youth development programs to youth ages 5-18. They strive to provide a Club experience that assures success is within reach of every young person who enters our doors. In Larimer County, they are the most affordable comprehensive, facility-based, out-of-school program that includes meals, positive youth development programming, mentoring, and mental health services. BGCLC provides services in Fort Collins, Estes Park, Loveland, and Wellington and serves over 3,000 youth annually.

About Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado

The Boys & Girls Clubs in Colorado (BGCC) is a nonprofit organization formed to maximize the impact of 17 regional Boys & Girls Club organizations managing 80+ locations across Colorado and serving 45,000 youth each year. BGCC drive partnerships with state government, foundations, and state-wide partner agencies. Boys & Girls Clubs exist across Colorado – in rural, urban, tribal, and military communities – to give young people access to life-changing out-of-school experiences. As a statewide organization, we facilitate collaboration and opportunities for large-scale initiatives to increase the financial stability for all Colorado Club organizations.