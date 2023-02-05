Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022

Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program.

“At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving back to the community is woven into the fabric of who we are as a company. We truly care about the communities in which we live and work, and we believe that for a community to thrive, it requires the efforts of all its members,” said Jenifer Wilcher, Administrator at Breeze Thru Car Wash. “As such, we welcome the opportunity to serve our local neighbors, and we invite our employees and the community to join us in our efforts.”

Through its FUNdraising Program, Breeze Thru hosts at least one fundraising event per month, per location for its site fundraisers. During the site fundraisers, Breeze Thru donates one dollar per washed car during fundraiser event hours, or $400 depending on which number is greater.

Additionally, Breeze Thru hosts a number of other fundraisers each year, including its annual Larimer County Search and Rescue fundraiser, the Cheyenne Soccer Club fundraiser, and the Wildlands Restoration Volunteers fundraiser, where they donate 100% of proceeds from their sales on designated days and designated site locations to these organizations.

This year, Breeze Thru fundraisers resulted in:

In support of its vision to be an excellently run car wash company that prepares people for the future and provides for the community, Breeze Thru combines its fundraising efforts with other volunteer activities such as community clean ups, like its annual Loveland River Cleanup.

“We are grateful to our community for their continued support of Breeze Thru and our philanthropic efforts,” said Wilcher. “It is always uplifting to see the community come together in support of one another, and we couldn’t be happier to contribute to the success of our community.”

To learn more about holding a fundraiser at one of Breeze Thru’s 12 convenient locations, or to learn more about the fundraisers Breeze Thru participates in, potential participants can fill out the Fundraising Request Form found on the company’s website at https://breezethrucarwash.com/ about-us/fundraising/.

Breeze Thru Car Wash is a locally owned carwash company with 12 locations, that excels in offering express exterior and flex-service car wash facilities in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming. True to their family business model, the Breeze Thru owners have strived to present the best the industry has to offer since opening. For more information, visit www.breezethrucarwash.com.





