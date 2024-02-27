Buc-ee’s to Debut New Travel Center in Johnstown on March 18

NEW LOCATION WILL BE THE FIRST BUC-EE’S IN COLORADO

Buc-ee’s, home of the world’s cleanest bathrooms, freshest food and friendliest beaver, will unveil its newest travel center in Johnstown, CO, on Monday, March 18, 2024. Doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. MDT, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony will follow at 11:00 a.m. MDT. Local and state leaders will attend the celebration.

Located at 5201 Nugget Road (the southwest corner of I-25 and County Road 48), Buc-ee’s Johnstown is the first Buc-ee’s travel center in Colorado. Buc-ee’s Johnstown will occupy 74,000 square feet and offer 116 fueling positions and 12 EV charging stations just outside its store with thousands of snack, meal and drink options for travelers on the go. Buc-ee’s favorites including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries will all be available as well.

State and local leaders attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include Mayor Troy Mellon; Mayor pro-tem Damien Berg; Councilmembers Jesse Molinar, Dianne Morris, Andrew Paranto, and Chad Young; and Town Manager Matt LeCerf

After the opening of Buc-ee’s Johnstown, Buc-ee’s will operate 48 stores across Texas and the South. Since beginning its multi-state expansion in 2019, Buc-ee’s has opened travel centers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Missouri. Buc-ee’s broke ground on the first Virginia location earlier this year.

“We picked a great partner in the community of Johnstown for our first store in Colorado,” said Stan Beard of Buc-ee’s. “At the foothills of the beautiful Northern Front Range, this Buc-ee’s will introduce all sorts of bikers, hikers, skiers, and campers to the cleanest restrooms, friendliest staff, and freshest food they’ll ever find on a road trip.”

Buc-ee’s Johnstown will bring more than 200 new, permanent, full-time jobs to the area with starting pay beginning well above minimum wage, full benefits, a 6% matching 401k, and three weeks of paid vacation. Buc-ee’s remains committed to providing a friendly, safe and fun stop for travelers everywhere.

About Buc-ee’s

Buc-ee’s is the world’s most-loved travel center. Founded in 1982, Buc-ee’s now has 34 stores across Texas, including the world’s largest convenience store, as well as 14 locations in other states. Buc-ee’s is known for pristine bathrooms, a large amount of fueling positions, friendly service, Buc-ee’s apparel and fresh, delicious food. Originally launched and still headquartered in Texas, Buc-ee’s has combined traditional quality and modern efficiency to redefine the pit stop for their customers. For more information, visit www.buc-ees.com