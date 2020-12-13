Business Podcast Launched by Clearview Library District

The Clearview Library District has launched a podcast series called Clearview on Business to showcase businesses and entrepreneurs within the area.

The podcast is hosted by Business Resource Librarian Kelly Hall and guest co-hosts from area Chambers of Commerce and the Town of Windsor Economic Development Department. Each podcast will take place every other week and will feature an interview with a local business owner.

“We wanted to help tell the story of the amazing small businesses we have in our area,” said Kelly. “Not only are these inspirational stories for other entrepreneurs, but also great information for our residents to know what’s available in our towns,” Kelly said.

The interviews are ten minutes and introduce listeners to the varied small businesses within Windsor, Severance, and West Greeley. The inaugural podcast features Ginger Hazel and her Windsor business Knowledge Bound.

The podcast can be found on major streaming platforms such as Apple Podcasts.

“Now more than ever, it’s important to support our business community and shop locally,” said Kelly.

For more information regarding the Business Podcast, including listening to the first episode, visit: https://news.clearviewlibrary.org/podcast/clearview-on-business-knowledge-bound/