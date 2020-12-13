Loveland City Council Member John Fogle Elected to National League of Cities Board

Loveland City Council member John Fogle has been elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors to serve a one-year term advising federal policy on municipal affairs.

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the nation’s largest advocacy group. John has been a long-time member of the NLC’s Information, Technology, and Communications (ITC) Committee and has spearheaded Loveland’s broadband internet initiative that operates under the Pulse name.

“After serving on the ITC federal advocacy committee for the past six years, it is a great honor to have been elected to the NLC Board of Directors for the 2021 business year,” said John. “Helping to direct the incredible work of NLC as we serve cities and townships of all sizes throughout the nation is fascinating work,” John said.

John’s election to the group’s board propels Loveland’s national profile higher as he joins leadership that provides strategic direction and guidance for NLC’s activities. John was recommended for the board post by a 15-member NLC committee and elected by the 1,000 members who attend the NLC’s virtual summit in November.

John has served nine years on the Loveland City Council, serving two of the years as Mayor Pro Tem, and was elected by Ward 3 voters for a four-year term in 2011 and re-elected twice after that. He will meet with other board members in March, June, and November to help guide NLC’s strategic direction.

“Councilor Fogle’s election to the National League of Cities board is great news for Loveland and a much-deserved honor for John,” said Steve. “Having a strong, local voice there will have major benefits for our city,” Steve said.

For more information regarding the National League of Cities Board of Directors, visit: https://www.nlc.org