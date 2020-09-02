Business Recovery Program Launched by Weld County and Upstate Colorado

Weld County and participating communities have directed a portion of their Federal CARES Fund dollars to the Weld County Business Recovery Program to aid businesses that demonstrate financial stress or disrupted operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program is managed by Upstate Colorado and aids businesses in attempting to reopen, stay open and/or modify their operations or facilities in order to serve their customers in a safe way. Additionally, grants distributed through the Weld County Business Recovery Program will be distributed on a reimbursement basis ranging from $10,000 to $25,000.

“Helping businesses survive during this pandemic is of utmost importance to our economy,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Mike Freeman. “This effort is a true representation of what makes Weld County great – communities coming together to ensure our businesses have access to the assistance they need. It’s truly neighbor helping neighbor,” Mike said.

An application review committee representing stakeholders throughout Weld County will determine eligibility and grant amounts. Furthermore, applications will be evaluated based on completion, analysis of priority, financial standing and a business’s ability to leverage the funds most effectively to achieve long-term success.

Upstate Colorado Economic Development has overseen many disaster relief programs in the past and was more than willing to help to provide support to Weld County and it’s affected businesses.

“Since this pandemic started, we have focused on working with our community partners to look at a long-term resiliency strategy,” said Upstate President Richard Werner. “We are grateful for the collective effort of both our communities and private sector investors whose support has allowed us to pivot and stand up assistance programs such as this,” Richard said.

For more information regarding official guidelines and the online application for the Weld County Business Recovery Program, visit: www.weldrecovery.com