Columbine Health Systems Provides Funds to Train Northern Colorado’s Health Care Workers

Columbine Health Systems has pledged $150,000 to aid in funding Front Range Community College’s new recently opened Health Care Careers Center in Fort Collins.

The new facility will work to educate highly-qualified nurses and health care professionals in aiding the growing Northern Colorado population. Additionally, the building is made up of 62,500 square-feet and will train over 900 students studying health-related fields at the college.

“As Columbine celebrates our 50th anniversary, supporting the new center at FRCC was an obvious choice,” said Bob Wilson, owner and CEO of Columbine Health Systems. “We will continue to need certified nursing assistants and nurses going forward and this new state-of-the art education center is a gem for our community,” Bob said.

Columbine Health has supported Front Range Community College’s (FRCC) health care programs over a decade. FRCC is now naming the common area on the second floor as “Columbine Health Lobby” due to their donation. Also, this space will have practice rooms where students can work on their skills. “In addition to this latest crucial gift, Columbine has donated $167,000 to the college for student scholarships over the years,” said Andy.