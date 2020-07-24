Call to Action to Keep Businesses Open Launched by Area Chamber

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce and the Loveland Chamber of Commerce have launched a call to action taking place Wednesday, July 22 from 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm in an effort to keep businesses in Northern Colorado open.

Registration for the call is not required and can be accessed by dialing the number listed above. Additionally, both chambers encourage all of the business community to join the call.

Due to the rising number of cases of COVID-19, Larimer county is currently at risk of losing its variance to COVID-19 health orders if the county fails to slow the spread of the virus. The call to action will help inform the community about topics including the current variance in place, the mitigation plan that aims to deal with the spread and insight into the professional and personal actions that residents can take to keep businesses open.

Notable people to be featured on the call are as follows:

• Katie O’Donnell, spokeswoman for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment

• David May, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce

• Mindy McCloughan, President & CEO of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce

• Area business leaders

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Area Chamber, visit: www.FortCollinsChamber.com or to join the call of action, call 970-236-7768