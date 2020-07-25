The 29th annual Colorado Governor’s Art Show has made several changes to accommodate COVID-19 health department recommendations.

One major change made to the show is rescheduling it to Saturday, September 26 through Sunday, November 1 at the Loveland Museum. Furthermore, the artwork will be sold online through the show’s website and their Facebook and Instagram pages for the first time ever.

“While the world stood still, Colorado’s top fine artists were creating art for us,” said Ruth Scott, Governor’s Art Show director. “They delved deep within and masterfully brought forth the magnificent collection of work that will only be shown at the Governor’s Art Show,” said Ruth.

The show ‘s doors will open at noon with exhibit admission costing $7 for the public and free for museum members. Accommodations for 50 visitors at a time will be made to ensure proper social distancing is taking place.

Staff, volunteers, and visitors will be required to wear face coverings while at the show. Nevertheless, patrons who find themselves in one or more of the high-risk categories are encouraged to visit the museum during special hours on Wednesdays from 12 pm to 1 pm and Fridays from 2 pm – 3 pm. There will also be a virtual tour for the show available on the website for any seniors and people with serious medical conditions.

“As it turns out, the Governor’s Art Show will be Colorado’s only major fine art show in 2020 and will be an experience of beauty and delight,” said Ruth. “Our show and sale is the best place to see and purchase work from some of Colorado’s best,” said Ruth.

For more information regarding the Governor’s Arts Show, visit: https://governorsartshow.org