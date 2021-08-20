Calling All Teachers: Empower Grant Program Applications Now Open

Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) has launched its new Empower Grant Program for the 2021 and 2022 school year. The co-op will award $20,000 total to teachers in Larimer, Weld, and Boulder County for STEAM-focused projects in classrooms.

Applications will be accepted until Nov. 1, 2021. Applicants must be from a school located in Larimer, Weld, or Boulder County. Priority will be given to schools and teachers serving PVREA members. Projects should be STEAM-focused – science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics. Applicants may receive up to $2,000 per teacher, per school year. Other details can be found online at www.pvrea.coop/empower-grant-program.

One of the cooperative principles is education. As a local member-owned cooperative, PVREA is proud to support those who educate youth. PVREA asks for help to spread the word to schools and teachers who could use the funding for their STEAM projects this school year.

Apply today at www.pvrea.coop/empower-grant-program. Questions can be directed to Jessica Johnson, Community, and Member Relations Administrator jjohnson@pvrea.coop

PVREA is a member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving energy solutions to over 48,000 homes and businesses in Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties in Northern Colorado. More information is available at www.pvrea.coop.