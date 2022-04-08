Canvas Credit Union Celebrates New Art and New Investment in Fort Collins Community

Canvas Credit Union recently hosted an event celebrating the Canvas Foundation’s latest efforts focused on investing in the Fort Collins community.

Fort Collins Mayor Jeni Arndt, representatives from Colorado State University, and local artist Lindz and Lamb admired the newest mural on the side of the Old Firehouse Books building in Fort Collins’ Old Town.

Canvas commissioned the local artist team to paint a mural on Old Town’s Old Firehouse Books Building. The mural captures the essence of Canvas’ “Go Live” mantra – to add a touch of charm, character and color to the city.

“As artists, the opportunity to put our work on this high-profile building is beyond rewarding. It’s even more exciting when we get to work with a partner like Canvas and bring to life their vision for enhancing the community,” said local artist, Lindz and Lamb. “Seeing brands who support local artists and understand the value that art brings to a community, it adds even greater meaning to the work.”

“Our partnership with CSU and the community speaks to the core of who we are and the impact we aim to have at Canvas,” said Tansley Stearns, Chief Operating Officer, Canvas Credit Union. “From granting scholarships to deserving students, to providing the admissions department with minibuses to enhance the campus tours experience, to beautifying a meaningful building that holds a rich history in Old Town, there is no limit to the ways we hope to support and uplift the university and larger Northern Colorado community.”

Deepening its commitment to CSU, Canvas will also be awarding scholarships to university students, celebrating the second year of the Canvas Scholars Program benefitting first-generation college students. So far, the scholarship program has supported 10 students, awarding a total of $36,500.

“At Canvas, we believe in leading with our heart and being a champion in the communities we serve, which will only continue to grow in our next chapter at Canvas Foundation,” said Gary Ozzello, Director of University Relations, Canvas Credit Union. “We’re humbled to see the impact we’ve been able to garner in the Northern Colorado community. Knowing that the community also recognizes the Canvas difference fills us with even more Fort Collins pride.”