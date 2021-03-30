Cash Program Launched by Town of Johnstown to Support Local Businesses

Businesses will be reimbursed by the Town as Johnstown Cash gift certificates are spent. It is up to the participating businesses to determine how they would like to manage any remaining balance from gift certificate, however the Town does recommend residents use the $20 in full when making a purchase. All Johnstown Cash is ideally going right back into the community by being spent locally.

“The program will be going on for the year, until December 31, 2021,” said Mayor Lebsack. “So residents can decide to save the Johnstown Cash for Christmas or holiday gift spending or use it right away – but either way, our local businesses will be feeling the support,” Mayor Lebsack said.

For more information regarding the Johnstown Cash program, visit: johnstown.colorado.gov/tojcash