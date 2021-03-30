Cash Program Launched by Town of Johnstown to Support Local Businesses

The Town of Johnstown is launching its Johnstown Cash gift certificate program at the end of this month to help local businesses and encourage more local shopping.
The Town will be mailing every household in Johnstown a $20 gift certificate (Johnstown Cash) throughout April to be utilized at various participating businesses in Town. Local businesses with a Town business listen were contacted earlier this month regarding being a part of the Johnstown Cash program.
“The Town Council and I are excited about our new Johnstown Cash program because it is a great way to encourage folks to shop locally,” said Town of Johnstown Mayor, Gary Lebsack. “These local businesses are our neighbors, friends and community members and the Johnstown Cash program not only supports them and their businesses (which are vital to the Town) but also gives back to the residents of our community,” Mayor Lebsack said.
More than 20 businesses showed interest in registering for the program and as of Tuesday, March 23 there were 30 businesses signed up to take Johnstown Cash. Businesses taking part in the program include restaurants and beauty salons to hardware stores, grocery stores, coffee shops and much more.
Businesses will be reimbursed by the Town as Johnstown Cash gift certificates are spent. It is up to the participating businesses to determine how they would like to manage any remaining balance from gift certificate, however the Town does recommend residents use the $20 in full when making a purchase. All Johnstown Cash is ideally going right back into the community by being spent locally.
“The program will be going on for the year, until December 31, 2021,” said Mayor Lebsack. “So residents can decide to save the Johnstown Cash for Christmas or holiday gift spending or use it right away – but either way, our local businesses will be feeling the support,” Mayor Lebsack said.
For more information regarding the Johnstown Cash program, visit: johnstown.colorado.gov/tojcash
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Famous FoCO Bath Bombs Delivered Daily
(970) 999-5712
Free Tax Planning Series Workshops
970-222-6783
Be the first to comment