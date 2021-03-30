Publisher’s Letter: Lessons Learned While On The Road

As I write this I’m caked in mud, driving around the route from Fort Collins to Red Feather Lakes.

Coming back from a week of vacation I sure am glad I missed “snowmageddon.” The past few weeks have been interesting to say the least, with first the snow, then the melt, then the snow, then the Colorado sunshine once again.

Thinking back, I learned some really great lessons on this trip. It was fun camping in the desert in 65° weather for eight nights. But the bigger lesson I learned related to my children’s devices. While the views of nature might be spectacular, there isn’t much to do in the desert especially to keep two young boys entertained. We were lucky enough to have Wi-Fi and that led to — you guessed it: video games.

When we ran out of power the kids reverted to the first thing they knew — plugging their devices into the cigarette lighter. After about 20 minutes of lots and lots of power, they fried my alternator. Luckily, I was able to get back to town. Moab has a couple of auto parts stores so I was hoping I could find an alternator while on the road. The first attempt was unsuccessful as I was given the wrong alternator. The second attempt — bam! With only a few hours delay working under the hood, we got it done! And I sure am glad that the truck didn’t break down in the dessert. That brings me to the conditions back home.

As we have seen, the backcountry roads pile up fast with snow. And, especially when traveling, if your children happen to have devices in the car, unplug them! Be sure you have plenty of emergency supplies too.

It’s great to be getting back into the swing of things. While our weekly deliveries were delayed by the blizzard, we got them caught up and once again, we are cranking right along.

Now here’s Spring! And I need to figure out how I’m going to dig out one mile of ice so I can get up to my mountain property. Oh, the challenges of having a place in the mountains. But that’s right; a mountain property is a privilege so I’ll stop grousing.

