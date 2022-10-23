City of Fort Collins Economic Recovery Efforts & Small Business Grants 

As a part of ongoing economic recovery efforts, the City of Fort Collins has multiple grant programs available to local businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economic impacts from the pandemic are still being felt throughout the community and many local businesses are still struggling due to lost revenue, increased costs, workforce challenges, and supply chain issues. The City is supporting economic recovery for these businesses through a variety of different programs, including the establishment of a Multicultural Business and Entrepreneur Center and a new round of recovery grants.

Small Business Economic Recovery Grants: This program provides up to $10,000 to small businesses that make less than $1M in gross revenue a year. Applications are open from October 3 – November 2. Grants are available in three areas: stabilization, technical assistance, or workforce training/retention.

Technical Assistance Mini-Grant Program:

The Community Development & Neighborhood Services Department is awarding technical assistance grants to small businesses and non-profits navigating through the Building or Development Review process. The Program is open until funds are exhausted.

Startup Funding Technical Assistance:

The City’s Multicultural Business and Entrepreneur Center will be providing grants specifically to newly launched small businesses to support establishing themselves and overcoming barriers. Additional details about this program are coming soon and will be posted on fcgov.com/business/MBEC.

Businesses interested in applying for these programs can learn more at fcgov.com/business/grants. Additional information about how the City is supporting pandemic recovery for businesses and residents can be found at fcgov.com/recovery.