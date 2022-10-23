Windsor Economic Development Assists New Howlers & Growlers Restaurant

The Town of Windsor’s Economic Development is announcing the opening of Howlers & Growlers, 1246 Automation Drive, a new family-friendly restaurant and taphouse that has been two years in the making.

According to their website, Howler’s and Growlers will open soon.

Windsor’s Economic Development staff began working with Howler’s & Growlers in late 2021. The Windsor Town Board assisted with waiving just over $50,000 in fees in March. The company invested over $2 million to build a new 4,500-square-foot restaurant and will create 11 new jobs in Windsor.

“The Town of Windsor is proud to add another home-grown restaurant and taphouse to our community,” said Windsor Mayor Paul Rennemeyer. “They will be an incredible addition to our town and will help to fill the high demand for sit-down restaurants.”

Howlers & Growlers features a 26-tap beer wall, two full bars, a full restaurant with upscale brunch on Saturday and Sunday, and unique flights and drinks. Howlers & Growlers will be dog friendly for well-behaved dogs on the patios. The restaurant will also accommodate large events of up to 90 people.

“The people of Windsor are some of the nicest in Colorado and have been hugely supportive of our new restaurant and taphouse. We are so excited to bring it to Windsor,” said Howlers & Growlers owner Amy Lowther.

For more information visit howlersngrowlers.com.