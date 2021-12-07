Colorado Audiology Center, The Hearing Place Celebrates Holiday Season with Hearing Aid Giveaway

The Hearing Place – a network of seven audiology centers serving Northern and Eastern Colorado – is hosting its second hearing aid giveaway through December 17, 2021. The giveaway, ‘Hear for the Holidays’ will award one set of new ReSound hearing aids to an individual suffering from hearing loss in Colorado.

The Hearing Place invites family members and loved ones or those in need of better hearing themselves to enter to win the hearing aids online at hearfortheholidays.thehearingplaceco.com. In order to enter, individuals will be asked to answer a few short questions about why they or the individual they are entering on behalf of are in need of the hearing aids, and how it will positively impact their holiday season. The winner will be selected based on the quality of the entry.

In addition to the hearing aids themselves, the individual chosen will also receive a professional fitting at any of The Hearing Place’s seven convenient locations across Northern and Eastern Colorado free of charge.

“Our passion at The Hearing Place is to help improve relationships and ultimately lives through better hearing,” said Dr. Brittany Mathisen, lead audiologist and owner of The Hearing Place. “The holiday season, for many, means spending time together with family and loved ones. Our goal with this giveaway is to help someone who is suffering from hearing loss to reconnect with their family, friends, and loved ones so that they can experience the holidays with better hearing.”

To enter yourself, a family member, or a loved one to win a set of ReSound hearing aids from The Hearing Place’s ‘Hear For The Holidays’ giveaway, visit hearfortheholidays.thehearingplaceco.com.

Since 1943, ReSound has improved the quality of life for people with hearing loss, their families, and friends. ReSound’s innovative hearing solutions combine original thinking and design with solid technology – all based on deep audiological insight and understanding of hearing aid users. By combining this expertise with Smart Hearing technology, people with hearing loss can experience, connect, and communicate better than ever before.

The Hearing Place is a network of audiology centers with seven locations spanning Northern and Eastern Colorado. As one of the few remaining locally owned practices in Colorado, The Hearing Place and its expert team of audiologists work to help patients achieve “Better Hearing, Better Life” by working to restore hearing through quality care and services ranging from consultations to clinical screenings. For more information visit The Hearing Place website at thehearingplaceco.com.