Discover Pack Invites Community to Spend Holiday Outdoors; Wellington Library Joins as New Site for Check Out

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources’ (LCDNR) Discover Pack is providing community members free access to its parks and open spaces – just by visiting a local library. The community outreach program began in August 2021 with financial support from the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners. Through mid-October, 168 Larimer County library patrons have checked out the Discover Pack while participating libraries have grown from five to six, with Wellington Library joining in October.

“The value of spending time outdoors is critical to the health and wellbeing of the community. We have some of the most beautiful open spaces and parks in Colorado. The Discover Pack removes barriers and creates access. I enthusiastically support this innovative LCDNR program and look forward to watching it grow into the future,” said Larimer County Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally. To bring greater accessibility to Larimer County’s parks and open spaces, the Larimer County Board of County Commissioners acted as the sole 2021 program sponsor of the Discover Pack.

A new partner, Wellington Library, joined Poudre River Public Library District, Loveland Public Library, Estes Valley Library, Red Feather Lakes Community Library, and Morgan Library at Colorado State University as locations for check-out. “People are slowly learning that they can use the pass successfully. Most people think it is too good to be true!” said Katherine Weadley, Estes Valley Library.

The program is proving to be a convenient way to invite new outdoor explorations this holiday season. By checking out the pack, library patrons are provided a free parking pass to access any Larimer County fee-based park or open space. Fee-based properties include Horsetooth Reservoir, Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, Devil’s Backbone Open Space, Carter Lake, Pinewood Reservoir, Flatiron Reservoir, Ramsay-Shockey Open Space, and Hermit Park Open Space.

Winter recreation experiences abound in Larimer County. Use the Discover Pack to try out a full-moon winter hike at Horsetooth Mountain, kayak or winter ice fish at Pinewood Reservoir, or snowshoe the Sundance Trail at Carter Lake. The Discover Pack invites you to visit any or all properties to identify a new favorite locale.

Along with the parking pass, visitors are provided a recreation map, regulation and safety guide, area locator info, wildflower guide, youth activity guide, and more. Parking is not guaranteed when utilizing the pass, and no other discounts are associated with the Discover Pack. The packs are also offered for check-out this winter at LCDNR Administration Office and the Horsetooth Area Information Center.

For current closures and trail conditions when planning your visit, visit COTREX http://trails.colorado.gov. For more information visit larimer.org/naturalresources/discover-pack.