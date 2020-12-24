Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Makes Statement Regarding Pandemic Relief Package

Colorado Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg has provided a statement following the new federal omnibus spending bill’s passage.

“The prioritization of agriculture, food security, and rural communities in the new federal government stimulus package underscores how essential agriculture is to Colorado and the nation,” said Kate.

“The new package directs $13 billion to agricultural producers and processors as well as essential relief for families facing food insecurity,” Kate said. “It will also help expand local food markets, invest in regional processors, strengthen rural communities through broadband development, and support mental health services through state departments of agriculture–all issues the Colorado Department of Agriculture has focused on throughout the pandemic,” said Kate.

“While there is still more work to do, this effort will help provide much-needed relief to Colorado’s agricultural economy and communities,” Kate said.

For more information regarding the Colorado Department of Agriculture, visit: colorado.gov/ag or to read the full bill text, visit: https://rules.house.gov/sites/democrats.rules.house.gov/files/BILLS-116HR133SA-RCP-116-68.pdf