Hiring Campaign hosted by Poudre School District

Poudre School District has started a hiring campaign beginning this winter break. Students will be returning for in-person learning.

Poudre School District (PSD) is searching for talented individuals to join their team to help play an essential role in the community, providing students opportunities to learn and grow. The district is preparing for its students to return to in-person learning following strict health and safety protocols.

There will be a webinar held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 12 pm to 1 pm, providing more information regarding starting a PSD career. Studies show that people who come from traditionally underrepresented backgrounds are less likely to apply for jobs unless they believe that they meet the job description qualifications.

PSD is committed to finding the best candidates for the job, including someone who comes from a less traditional background. The district is encouraging all to apply and join the webinar to learn more about their job opportunities.

For more information regarding Poudre School District job fairs, including registering, visit: https://www.psdschools.org/jobfairs