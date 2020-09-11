Colorado Division of Child Support Services Receives $1 Million Grant for Parenthood Education Programs

The Colorado Department of Human Services, Division of Child Support Services, has received a $1 million federal grant to develop and produce education programs aimed toward teaching teens and young adults about parenthood.

The grant will help to ensure that young people have access and are aware of information that will help them to be informed about employment and education resources, healthy relationships and the importance of family planning methods. Additionally, the funds from the grant will be utilized to create a total of nine programs educating youth about financial, legal and emotional responsibilities regarding parenthood.

“Our teens and young adults today are the next generation of parents and we want to give them the opportunity to plan for the future of parenthood successfully,” said Larry Desbien, director of DCSS. “We are excited that this grant will enable us to reach that next generation of parents and will rely on their support to assist with the production of the marketing materials,” Larry said.

The programs will recruit young adults across the region to assist with the production of marketing materials, short videos and webcast through social media platforms from Instagram to Snapchat. Furthermore, the Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) will work to foster care transition services, juvenile justice agencies, programs for youth job development and teen pregnancy prevention, community colleges and public schools.

The grant spans over three years with the programs expected to be completed by the end of the three-year time period.

“Our purpose is to make sure that children receive regular financial support from both parents,” said Office of Economic Security director Ki’i Powell. “This is an investment in building parenting and financial skills to help children thrive,” Ki’i said.

For more information regarding the Colorado Division of Child Support Services, visit: https://colorado.us3.list-manage.com/track/click?u=44d99e91254ef7d2bb23b5e03&id=0e8091c3e1&e=5f70e297eb