Windsor Utility Customers Invited to Participate in Fall Clean-Up Event

Windsor Utility is inviting its customers to participate in the 2020 Fall Clean-Up event on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3 from 9 am to 3 pm at the Public Services Facility, 922 North 15th St. to dispose of around the house waste and organic yard materials.
The event is free to attend but requires a voucher to participate. Additionally, utility customers will receive the voucher enclosed in their Utility bill for September which can be exchanged for one carload drop-off at the event.
Those utility customers who choose to not receive a bill in the mail can bring valid identification such as a driver’s license and a copy of their utility bill to Windsor Town Hall at 301 Walnut st., during business hours to receive a ticket for the event.
Items acceptable for the clean-up event are as follows:
- general household trash
- organic materials such as yard and garden waste, branches, tree limbs up to four inches in diameter and grass clippings
- scrap metal
- small furniture (no mattresses or large couches)
- indoor appliances such as stoves, ovens, washers, dryers, dishwashers, microwaves
- grills
- bicycles
- vehicle tires without rims
Items that will not be accepted at the event are as follows:
- general household mixed recycling (paper, glass, cardboard, etc.)
- electronics
- hazardous waste
- propane tanks and gas cylinders
- refrigerators
- construction debris (dirt, cement, pavers)
- vehicles
- wooden pallets
- animal carcasses
Residents will be able to drive up and drop-off their waste at stations at the event and will be responsible for unloading their own items. However, due to COVID-19 and public health concerns town staff will refrain from entering any vehicles whatsoever.
Windsor Utility Customers can also receive a one-time annual reimbursement for up to $10 for responsible yard waste recycling at any time this year.
For more information regarding the Town of Windsor Utilities, visit: windsorgov.com/utilities
