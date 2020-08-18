Colorado Early Colleges Offers Free Homeschool Program During COVID-19 Pandemic

Colorado Early Colleges is offering four part-time, tuition-free homeschool programs to bring educational equity to students statewide admist the COVID-19 pandemic.

Colorado Early Colleges (CEC) is one of the state’s largest network of early college middle and high schools offering online opportunities to grades K-12. The free homeschool programs come as part of a partnership with My Tech High, offering STEM and Entrepreneurial curriculum.

Furthermore, My Tech High also gives students access to supplemental learning resources tailored to student’s interests, needs and skills. Additionally, CEC is the second school network within the state to utilize and provide My Tech High’s curriculum to families.

“These new programs make it easier for all students to pursue an education that fits their needs and capitalize on our programming at any of our brick-and-mortar locations, through our College Direct program and now online,” said Sandi Brown, CEC Chief Executive Administrator.

Overviews of the new programs are as follows:

My Tech High (Grades K-12) : My Tech High is a part-time, fully online, options-style enrichment program administered through CEC that serves students in grades K-12. Students can choose from over 25 online, project-based technology, and entrepreneurship courses designed for young learners. Students can also use their supplemental learning funds to attend community classes for subjects such as art, dance, karate, piano, etc. Finally, each student also receives a tech allowance to cover the costs of a computer and high-speed internet. This program is open to all homeschool students in Colorado. K-5 students register through CEC Windsor; 6-8 students register through CEC Fort Collins West Middle School, 9-12 students register through CEC Inverness.

(available at eight locations): CEC has a partnership with Snow College to offer students a fully online, competency-based associate degree. Students work at their own pace taking between 10-60 credits per semester. CEC covers tuition, fees, and books. Students will meet with a CEC Advisor who will help them enroll in the online program. On-Campus, Part-Time Program (Grades 6-12 available at 11 locations): This is a part-time, hybrid homeschool experience where students can attend classes at one of CEC’s eleven locations. Middle school students can take two to four on-campus core or elective courses offered five days a week. High school students can take two to four college prep courses or three to six college credits offered two to five days a week, depending on the course. This option will follow current school options based on health and safety guidelines. If a campus has moved to remote learning, then this program would be remote until the campus reopens.

For more information regarding part-time and full-time enrollment for all CEC campuses, visit: coloradoearlycolleges.org