Colorado Small Business Development Center Launches Science and Technology Accelerator for Women

The Colorado Small Business Development Center Network’s statewide TechSource program is now accepting applications for its virtual Tech Venture Accelerator for Women.

There is a total of ten spots available in the cohort for women-owned science and technology businesses in Colorado. This will be the first Tech Venture Accelerator (TVX) program produced exclusively for women.

“In the changing landscape that COVID-19 has created, we have adapted our programming to match safety guidelines,” said Sharon King, program lead for the Colorado SBDC TechSource program. “Businesses have been grateful to receive assistance virtually and during our fall TVX cohort, we were able to successfully simulate the in-person feeling of the past eight cohorts,” Sharon said.

The cohort is a ten-part series developed to aid emerging companies in the state’s Advanced Industries (AI) in overcoming obstacles to increase growth and development. Each business will receive expertise in areas such as identifying relevant SBIR agencies and topics, understanding the proposal process and applying research and market data to produce technology commercialization plans that will work to support grant submissions.

There will be weekly virtual sessions running two hours every Tuesday starting Tuesday, January 26 through Tuesday, March 31. Each meeting will feature discussions from executives on topics from legal matters and market research and customer discovery to marketing and business model strategies.

The cost to participate in the cohort will be completely offset for businesses that are accepted due to the Federal and State Technology Partnership (FAST) grant.

“So far, 79 technology ventures have completed the program and as the tech landscape in the State of Colorado continues to expand and change, we’re excited to specifically focus on helping female-owned ventures reach their goals through the TVX-W program,” Sharon said.

For more information regarding the Tech Venture Accelerator for Women, including applying, visit: sbdc-techsource.org/tvxw or to learn more about the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, visit: https://oedit.colorado.gov