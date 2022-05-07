Colorado State Rams Head Football Coach, Jay Norvell, to Speak at Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s Spring Soiree

Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County’s Spring Soiree will be the must-attend event of the spring season. The event will take place on Friday, May 20 at 6 pm at the Budweiser Events Center. The evening will feature the 2022 Youth of the Year winners, live music, one-of-a-kind auction items, organizational updates, and locally-sourced heavy hors d’oeuvres. Attendees will leave inspired by the event’s keynote speaker, new Colorado State University Head Football Coach, Jay Norvell, and energized by the old-school funk sounds of The Jakarta Band.

Jay Norvell is the 24th head football coach at Colorado State University. Coach Norvell began his coaching career as a Graduate Assistant (Offense) for Iowa. He has since coached at Northern Iowa, Wisconsin, Iowas State, Nebraska, UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona State, and Nevada. He also coached in the NFL from 1998 to 2003 for the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders. His noteworthy accomplishments include being named the 2020-2021 College Coach of the year by the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches and being the first Black head coach in the program’s history.

Norvell is originally from Madison, Wisconsin, and has a wife, Kim, and son, Jaden. He is also a published author of the book “Complete Wide Receiver.”

The event will also honor Daren and Ronna Roberson, owner of Sage Homes LLC, as the organization’s 2022 Champion for Children. This award recognizes longtime Boys & Girls Club partners for their extraordinary contributions to the community. The Robersons were essential to the opening of Boys & Girls Clubs Sage Homes Wellington facility in 2019. This new location has allowed BGCLC to double their footprint in Wellington and serve more youth than ever before.

Join the fun and support this great organization! To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, please visit bgcsoiree22.givesmart.com. All proceeds from this event will go to support youth in Larimer County.