Wellington Businesses Win SBDC Awards

The Larimer County Small Business Development Center Team (SBDC) was in Wellington this past week awarding two Wellington small businesses with their “Cheers for Peers” Campaign.

The SBDC initiative for Small Business Week involved reaching out to local residents to vote for their favorite small businesses in each community.

The two winners were Salted Grace and Sparge Brewery.

Both were awarded a special visit from SBDC as well as a certificate and gift basket from Northern Colorado businesses.

Congratulations to all regional winners!