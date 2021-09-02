Commissioners Announce Essay and Art Contest for All Weld County Students

In preparation for declaring September Constitution Month in conjunction with the National Constitution Day, which is September 17, 2021, the Weld County Board of Commissioners is announcing an essay and art contest for Weld County students in elementary, middle, and high school. The topic of the essay: How the Constitution Impacts My Life Today.

“For more than two centuries, the U.S. Constitution has outlined and guarded the rights of individuals in this country and has provided a solid foundation for our representative form of government,” said Weld County Commissioner Lori Saine. “This document plays an active role in our day-to-day lives as American citizens, and this essay contest is designed to engage students in thinking about how this particular document still impacts their lives today.”

Three categories are available to choose from:

Essay: Submit a 700-word essay demonstrating the way(s) the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights impact your daily life. This essay can speak broadly about the founding documents and how they are applied to individuals today.

Poetry: Submit a poem (no longer than 500 words), that speaks to the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights and how they have led to the success of this nation and continue to be relevant documents for this country.

Drawing/Painting/Photography: Submit a photograph of a single image or a series of no more than 5 images that depict the importance of the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights in the current daily lives of Americans.

All entries should include your name, email address and/or phone number, your age/grade, and your school name. Email submissions to pio@weldgov.com by tomorrow (September 3). First, Second, Third, and honorable mention certificates will be given for the elementary school level, middle school level, and high school level. Winners will be recognized during the September 15 Board meeting.