Boxelder Creek Public Health and Safety Notice 

The Town of Wellington has been informed of agricultural waste in Boxelder Creek. The public is advised to avoid swimming or wading in Boxelder Creek and surrounding irrigation ditches south of Jefferson Ave. There is no threat to treated drinking water in the Town of Wellington. Officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) coordinate with the parties involved to determine the best way forward. The Town of Wellington will provide updates as we receive them from CDPHE. State regulatory agencies will determine the timeline for clean-up.

Contamination could contain bacteria such as giardia, cryptosporidium, E. coli, or salmonella. If you have recently been in Boxelder Creek south of Jefferson. Ave or surrounding irrigation ditches and are concerned for your health or the health of your pets; please consult the appropriate health care provider.

As a reminder, it is never safe to enter irrigation ditches at any time. Most ditches are on private property, water may be unclean, and the steep embankments create conditions dangerous to escape in the event of rapid water flow.