Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Announces Eleven Eastern Colorado Scholarship Recipients

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado (NoCo Foundation) provides a scholarship program that allows generous donors to offer financial support to students across Northern and Eastern Colorado. Through these scholarships, students from all walks of life, with a wide range of dreams, can continue their education for a brighter future.

The Dean and Vay Lousberg Scholarship is available for students who are graduating or have graduated from one of the following high schools: Haxtun, Sterling, Caliche, Fleming, Merino, or Prairie.

The recipients of the 2024-2025 Dean and Vay Lousberg Scholarship are:

Jaxson Samber from Merino High School

Brock Miller from Haxtun High School

MadiKay Serrato from Fleming High School

The Roy and Linda Funk Scholarship is available to students who are graduating or have graduated from one of the following high schools: Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, Agate, or Limon.

The 2024-2025 Roya and Linda Fund Scholarship recipients are Shaleah Keenan and Landon Nestor, both from Limon High School.

The Logan County Nurses Scholarship, in partnership with the Eastern Colorado Community Fund (ECCF) (a fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado), is available to nursing students who reside in Logan County and have been accepted into a nursing program working towards an ADN, BSN, or MSN.

The recipients of the 2024-2025 Logan County Nurses Scholarship are:

Makenna Sutter from Merino High School

Jalyssa Maker from Sterling High School

Raegan Gerk from Caliche High School

The RE-1 School District scholarships include a handful of different scholarships awarded to graduates of Sterling High School or Caliche High School.

Karsyn Huss received both the Jill Hershberger Memorial Scholarship and the Curtis Long Memorial Scholarship

Gerardo Abarca was the recipient of the Louise L. Cronbaugh Community Service Scholarship.

The Louise L. Cronbaugh Academic Scholarship was awarded to Haley Emmerson, Elizabeth Miller, Audrey Reeves, Ava Reeves, and Addison Steele.

About the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado

The NoCo Foundation is a nonprofit, public foundation that stewards more than 600 individual funds and over $200 million in assets. We play a unique leadership role by bringing people and resources together around important regional issues. Together with community partners and organizations, we are a confluence of ideas, impact, and solutions. Community is our business. Learn more at nocofoundation.org.

About the Eastern Colorado Community Fund

The Eastern Colorado Community Fund (ECCF), established by Eastern Colorado community leaders, is a component fund of the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado. The ECCF maintains its unique identity and is a full-time director in the Eastern Colorado office. All funds established to benefit Eastern Colorado communities — whether donor advised, scholarship, designated, field of interest, or unrestricted — will be part of the ECCF portfolio of funds. A local ECCF board will be responsible for grantmaking from unrestricted funds in the ECCF portfolio.