Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Welcomes New President

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees has hired Kristin Todd to serve as the new president and chief executive officer.

Kristin most recently served as executive vice president for the Denver-based Daniels Fund, one of the largest private foundations within the Rocky Mountain West with roughly $1.5 billion assets. Kristin oversaw all aspects of the organization’s program and joined the Daniels Fund team in 2003.

“Kristin is a visionary leader with a long history of executive leadership at foundations in Colorado,” said Denise Juliana, chair of the Community Foundation search committee. “Her experience in maximizing community impact through strategic philanthropy, creative partnerships, and authentic collaboration will serve the Foundation and its communities well,” Denise said.

Kristin was associate Vice President of El Pomar Foundation located in Colorado Springs before joining the Daniels Fund. She has also served many volunteer roles, from the board’s chair at the Colorado Nonprofit Association to being a board member of Philanthropy Colorado, playing key leadership roles in furthering the state’s philanthropic and nonprofit sectors.

Kristin will be moving to Fort Collins this spring with her husband John and her nine-year-old son Charlie. Kristin will officially begin her duties starting on Monday, April 26.

The Foundation would like to recognize the search committee’s dedicated work, the leadership of our interim president Richard Fagerlin, and the support of chief financial officer Wendy Banks and chief engagement officer Ella Fahrlander, who have exhibited exemplary care for the team and our donors during this transition.

“It’s an honor to be selected as the next president and CEO of the Community Foundation, which is recognized as a champion for philanthropic giving and community action,” said Kristin. “The Foundation plays a significant role in the region, and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the communities of Northern Colorado to expand the Foundation’s influence and impact in shaping a better Colorado,” Kristin said.

For more information regarding the Community Foundation of Northern Colorado, including more about Kristin, visit https://nocofoundation.org.