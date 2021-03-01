metroDPA Financing Option Approved by Fort Collins

Fort Collins City Council has added metroDPA financing options to the available down payment options to purchase homes throughout the City.

The program offers 30 year fixed rate mortgages with down payment assistance and is available to homeowners, lenders, realtors, and economic development organizations across Fort Collins. Over 1,500 Colorado families have already participated in the metroDPA since it was created.

The program aims to increase homeownership in Colorado communities and offers many levels of assistance up to six percent that aids borrowers with closing costs and down payments. The assistance is zero percent interest and is forgiven monthly over three years, after which no payment is required.

metroDPA serves a wide range of borrowers with competitive rates from first-time homeowners to those who have already purchased a home. The program does not involve purchase price restrictions and offers a generous income limit.

For more information regarding the program and additional assistance programs for homeowners, visit fcgov.com/socialsustainability/hba or www.metroDPA.org.