Compost Queen Celebrates Grand Opening of New Headquarters and Facility

Compost Queen, a leading advocate for sustainable waste management, has announced the grand opening of its newest facility and headquarters in Fort Collins, Colorado at 1505 North College Avenue, home of Back Gate Farm. This milestone event marks the fourth location in Fort Collins for Compost Queen and a significant step forward in the company’s mission to provide local composting solutions for the Northern Colorado community.

Compost Queen, a woman-owned Public Benefit Corporation, is dedicated to reducing organic waste, minimizing emissions, and enhancing soil health. With a strong focus on education, innovation, and community engagement, Compost Queen aims to create a future where composting is seamlessly integrated into daily life, powering the circular economy and closing the carbon cycle.

The new headquarters, strategically located in Fort Collins, aligns with recent updates in Colorado laws for conditionally exempt small quantity facilities for food waste. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including the innovative Covered Aerated Static Pile (CASP) technology from Sustainable Generations, the facility can efficiently process organic waste while controlling odors and producing high-quality soil amendments. This expanded capacity enables Compost Queen to serve both residential and commercial accounts, furthering its impact in waste diversion and environmental sustainability.

The development of the new facility was made possible in part by a grant from the Front Range Waste Diversion (FRWD) program and expects to divert over 700 tons of material annually from the landfill. This collaboration underscores Compost Queen’s commitment to leveraging partnerships and state initiatives to achieve its climate impact goals and advance towards a zero-waste, circular economy.

“We are thrilled to bring our business to North College and serve as an icon of the change we can make to food recycling in Fort Collins,” said Jamie Blanchard-Poling, Founder and Chief Queen Officer of Compost Queen. “This facility represents a significant investment in sustainable waste management and underscores our commitment to serving the community while protecting the environment.”

To commemorate the occasion, Compost Queen will host a grand opening event on Sunday, April 21, coinciding with Earth Day weekend. The event, open to Compost Queen food recycling members, will feature a vendor village showcasing local sustainable goods and community businesses. Attendees can enjoy complimentary food and coffee from Hal’s Coffee, tour the facility, and learn about best practices for composting. Additionally, families are invited to a special screening of “The Lorax” at The Lyric Cinema on Earth Day, Monday, April 22, at 6 PM.

Join Compost Queen in celebrating the grand opening of its new headquarters and facility, and be a part of the movement toward a greener, more sustainable future.