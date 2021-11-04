Congratulations to BizWest’s 40 under 40 Award Recipients!

Annie Lindgren

Every year, BizWest honors forty leaders under the age of 40 from throughout Northern Colorado. These leaders are making a difference in their companies, industries, and communities. In 2021, two of these excellent leaders have shined in the Wellington Community.

Kallie Cooper took over as Executive Director of the Wellington Main Streets Program in September 2019, having no idea pandemic loomed around next year’s corner. While the Main Streets Program traditionally put on events throughout the year, instead, she became a key point of contact for downtown Wellington businesses as they all worked to get through ever-changing COVID-19 related impacts. She led a variety of promotional and fundraising efforts, applied for grants, helped disperse funding, all the while moving the Wellington Main Street Program up the ranks to the highest ‘Graduate’ level program. In 2021, as events returned, her leadership skills continued to shine in moving the program forward with various projects and initiatives around town.

“It is my privilege to serve the Wellington community, and it means so much to me to receive this award. I love making an impact and creating community, and I am truly honored,” shares Kallie.

Erin Jerome is Salon Owner and Stylist at Trim Salon & Boutique, located in downtown Wellington. Her talent and love for what she does quickly took her from ‘assistant’ to ‘owner.’ She became owner in 2020, navigating the COVID-19 related changes, supporting the local business community through a gift card program, and moving her business forward in adding to her team. Meanwhile, she volunteers for the Wellington Main Street Program helping with events and promotion projects, and spearheads a new event called ‘The Cleveland Crawl.’ In addition, she is PTO chair and volunteer coordinator at Rice Elementary, where her kids attend school, and started a food drive when she saw a need early on in the Pandemic.

“One of the things I am most passionate about is supporting my community, especially our small businesses, and I am honored to be chosen as a 40 under 40 award recipient,” shares Erin.

The award happened on October 28. Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! Below is the complete list, and here is the link to the full details bizwest.com/bizwest-publications.

