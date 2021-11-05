Media Statement Regarding Larimer County Optional Vaccine Verified Facility and Event Program

Kori Wilford | Larimer County

We realize that we failed to clearly communicate information about the optional Vaccine Verified Facility and Event Program to our businesses and the community. We hope to clarify any ongoing confusion, and we are dedicated to improving communication about the program with our business partners moving forward.

Due to area hospitals being overburdened with COVID-19 patients, most of whom are unvaccinated, on October 20, 2021, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) issued the Ninth Public Health Order of the pandemic. The order requires mask-wearing in all public indoor spaces by everyone ages three years and older.

Also, part of the order was an optional opportunity for businesses to become a Vaccine Verified Facility and be excepted from requiring masks in their facility if 95% of their staff, customers, and clients provided proof of being vaccinated against COVID-19. However, after realizing that the program details had not been communicated clearly, the program was paused for the department to take a step back and evaluate the details in conjunction with community businesses.

Thirty-three facilities or events were initially approved for the Vaccine Verified Facility and Event Program. These businesses already had policies requiring staff and customers to be vaccinated ahead of the public health order being issued. However, with the program on pause, these businesses must enforce mask-wearing in their facilities. We know this transition has been confusing and understandably frustrating to many in our community.

Currently, we are listening to constructive feedback from Larimer County businesses, the local Chambers of Commerce, and the Economic and Workforce Development Department about the program. Feedback for the Vaccine Verified Facility and Event Program can be submitted to LCDHE online at bit.ly/larimerfeedback.

We will share additional information with the community based on that feedback in the coming weeks. We encourage our residents to visit www.larimer.org/covid19 for the most accurate and up-to-date information about COVID-19 in Larimer County.

