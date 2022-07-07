Crossroads Animal Hospital Invites Pets (And Their People) to Celebrate July 9 Grand Opening in Windsor

Crossroads Animal Hospital is hosting their “Stars, Stripes and Tails” Grand Opening Party on Saturday, July 9, kicking off at noon. It will be a fun chance to enjoy family- and pet-friendly activities, tour Windsor’s newest veterinary hospital, and meet their team of compassionate veterinary professionals.

Games, food, and refreshments will be provided for both pets and their humans. Activities include:

Family-friendly bounce house & face painting

Food & refreshments from Grill Rescue Food Truck

Giveaways & prizes

Live music by Last Call Romance – a vintage-meets-modern rockabilly-swing band from

Northern Colorado

A Teddy Bear Clinic to help teach kids about responsible pet ownership

Clinic founder Dr. Allie Brekke loves pets for their individuality and recognizes that active hunting dogs have very different needs than lazy house cats. She explains that “Regardless of your pet’s personality and lifestyle, we are here to put the work in for you, provide clear evidence-based guidance, and create a simplified care plan tailored just for you and your pet.”

You will immediately pick up on Dr. Allie’s enthusiasm and dedication when you meet her and the rest of the medical and support staff here at Crossroads!

To let their team know you’re coming, they ask that guests please RSVP at crvet.org/grandopening.