Northern Colorado News Radio Update: July 8, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

Here is your July 8th update.

——

Applications are Now Being Accepted for Ranger Brendan Unitt Community Service Award.

The Ranger Unitt Award is open to any current Larimer County employee who demonstrates their passion to serve the community above anything else.

Nominations for the Ranger Unitt Award will be accepted July 5 through August 1. Apply at larimer.org.

—-

In our weekly North Forty Gardener column, we have 10 Perennials in Bloom in July.

If you are planning a party or having a wedding in July, here are some showstoppers that are just as spectacular as the fireworks and will be blooming around that time!

A few of the recommendations from Alex Tisthammer at Fort Collins Nursery are Asiatic Lilies, Daylilies, and Coneflowers.

The full list is at northfortynews.com

—-

And our photo of the week – it’s from Jill Andre.

She sent us a photo she took in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The sunset through the cross is absolutely majestical! Jill is from Greeley.

See the photo on our website and on social media. And, send yours to yourphotos@northfortynews.com. If your photo is selected, Sanderosa Art Gallery in Laporte will give you a $25 gift certificate.