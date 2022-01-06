CSU Graduates Celebrate at Commencement

Colorado State University celebrated the resilience and outstanding accomplishments of its Fall 2021 graduates at in-person commencement ceremonies December 17-18. The University honored the 2,300-plus students who have navigated the challenges of 2020 and 2021 to earn degrees.
Photos by CSU Photography
