CDOT Calls for New Year, New Habits with Last DUI Enforcement of the Year

As Coloradans have already been writing their New Year’s resolutions, the Colorado Department of Transportation asks people to leave one behavior behind: impaired driving. Over one-third of fatalities on Colorado roads involved an impaired driver in 2021.

“The issue of impaired driving dates back decades, yet year-to-year, we still see innocent lives taken by the choice to drive under the influence,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “In order for everyone to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones this year, drivers must take responsibility and seek an alternative ride if they plan to drink alcohol or consume cannabis.”

CDOT’s “Ultimate Party Host” campaign offered $13,000 in Uber ride credits statewide as a resource for people to get to their destination safely.

For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org. For trends involving impaired driving court cases, drug toxicology results, and other impaired driving data, visit the Colorado Driving Under the Influence (DUI) dashboard at ors.colorado.gov/ors-dui.

Drivers may see sobriety checkpoints, saturation patrols, and additional law enforcement on duty dedicated to impaired driving enforcement. Local law enforcement agency plans can be found at codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.