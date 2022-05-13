CSU Honors Nearly 6,000 Students at Spring and Summer 2022 Graduation

It’s an exciting time of the year for Colorado State University as it celebrates and honors the incredible resilience and outstanding achievements of the University’s Spring and Summer 2022 graduates through an in-person commencement ceremony running from May 13-15.

The University will honor roughly 6,000 students through the weekend. Despite facing challenges, related to the pandemic, all persevered to earn their degrees. Rams who have completed work on undergraduate, graduate, and Professional Veterinary Medicine degrees for Spring of 2022 include 3,546 undergraduate students, with many being candidates for distinction: 86 Summa, 136 Magna, and 295 Cum Laude. Graduate-level consists of 1,070, including 105 Ph.D. students, along with 148 Doctor of Veterinary Medicine students, as well.

The Summer of 2022 class consists of 707 Undergraduate students with 4 Summa, 7 Magna, and 21 Cum Laude. Graduate-level consists of 484 students, including 96 Ph.D. students. In addition, 19 Army and 26 Air Force ROTC cadets, 23 in the U.S. Air Force and three in the U.S. Space Force, will become commissioned officers.

Profound legacy

In a press release issued by the University, Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen provided the following statement, “Commencement ceremonies remind us that there is a profound legacy to which we are all connected as CSU Rams. We share in the collective pride of more than 150 years across multiple generations who have shaped this university, its impact on humanity, and its institutional character and values. Our graduating students will forever be part of CSU’s legacy and history, and they should take enormous pride in that. We wish them a wonderful life and career as they endeavor to make their mark on the world.”

Important information for 2022 Spring Commencement

The ceremonies are scheduled to be held in the Moby Arena and the Lory Student Center. An interactive map for locations and parking is available at maps.colostate.edu. Commencement ceremonies, with the exception of the ROTC commissioning, will be webcast live. For more information and requirements for the 2022 Spring Commencement Ceremonies visit commencement.colostate.edu.