Today’s Weather: 5/13/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|9
|57
|75
|42
|Berthoud
|4
|50
|76
|43
|Fort Collins
|5
|51
|75
|44
|Greeley
|5
|53
|76
|42
|Laporte
|2
|52
|74
|44
|Livermore
|16
|47
|53
|36
|Loveland
|6
|53
|77
|45
|Red Feather Lakes
|16
|38
|56
|37
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|22
|49
|59
|40
|Wellington
|0
|55
|73
|42
|Windsor
|2
|51
|76
|43
|*As of May 13, 2022 7:45am
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Be the first to comment