Today’s Weather: 5/13/22

May 13, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be sunny to partly cloudy. High near 75F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 9 57 75 42
Berthoud 4 50 76 43
Fort Collins 5 51 75 44
Greeley 5 53 76 42
Laporte 2 52 74 44
Livermore 16 47 53 36
Loveland 6 53 77 45
Red Feather Lakes 16 38 56 37
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 22 49 59 40
Wellington 0 55 73 42
Windsor 2 51 76 43
*As of May 13, 2022 7:45am

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply