Deadline Approaching for Eligible Small Businesses to Apply for Relief Funds

Larimer County is encouraging eligible small businesses to apply for relief funds by Wednesday, January 27 to be considered for the funds.

The county has received its formal allocation of $2,203,110 from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to distribute relief funds to aid eligible small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Small business within Larimer County that have been impacted by the restrictions related to the pandemic could be eligible for a one-time relief payment program for their business.

Impacted small businesses include restaurants, bars, breweries, wineries, distilleries, fitness clubs and recreational sport centers, caterers and movie theaters. Businesses are required to additionally have a reduced revenue of at least 20 percent due to capacity restrictions from public health orders.

Businesses within Larimer County are being encouraged to apply as soon as possible for the program as the deadline approaches quickly. Additional follow-up might be needed to verify that eligible businesses have met all the requirements in order to receive the funds.

Larimer County is partnering with the City of Fort Collins, City of Loveland and Town of Estes Park to serve as a “Municipal Business Hubs” to ensure county-wide access to the program and opt into COVID-19 Small Business Relief Support though the Special Session Senate Bill 20B-001.

Tiers that the one-time relief payments will be determined by are as follows:

Businesses with 2019 revenue less than $500,000 might receive up to $3,500.

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $500,000 and $2.5 Million might receive up to $5,000.

Businesses with 2019 revenue between $1 Million and $2.5 Million might receive a payment of up to $7,000.

For more information regarding the Small Business Relief Program, visit: https://www.larimer.org/ewd/resources-businesses-impacted-covid-19 or call 970-498-6623.