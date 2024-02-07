Don’t miss the Regional Young Professionals Networking Event February 15th

Northern Colorado Young Professionals will hold a Networking Event at Deskchair in Loveland on February 15.
They are joining forces with Northern Colorado Young Professionals and FUEL of Loveland.
The Young Leaders of Berthoud’s mission is to foster an environment where young professionals who are either ages 21-39 (or young at heart) are energized, engaged, and empowered to continue leadership, progress, and growth in the local community and prepare their professional life for continued success.
Foster your professional growth journey as a young professional in the Berthoud and surrounding community.
Feburary 15, 5:00 pm – 7:00pm
$10 includes networking, food & drinks
Desk Chair Workspace
201 E. 4th Street
Loveland, CO 80528
Support Northern Colorado Journalism
Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.
BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released!Click to Donate
Be the first to comment