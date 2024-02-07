Don’t miss the Regional Young Professionals Networking Event February 15th

Northern Colorado Young Professionals will hold a Networking Event at Deskchair in Loveland on February 15.

They are joining forces with Northern Colorado Young Professionals and FUEL of Loveland.

The Young Leaders of Berthoud’s mission is to foster an environment where young professionals who are either ages 21-39 (or young at heart) are energized, engaged, and empowered to continue leadership, progress, and growth in the local community and prepare their professional life for continued success.

Foster your professional growth journey as a young professional in the Berthoud and surrounding community.