Do’s & Don’ts for Busy Managers

What managers call best practices are often a sophisticated roster of do’s and don’ts within a given industry. Luckily, most conscientious practitioners who follow such guidelines get good results. Effective leaders in multiple industries follow not only formal best practices but also informal suggestions they hear from coworkers, supervisors, and others. What do they do with the latter? Usually, they experiment in the hope of finding a few unorthodox ideas that can give them a competitive advantage over their nearest rivals.

The long-term goal is to minimize risk, boost the company’s success, streamline the decision-making process, and build a positive environment for their employees and team members. For transport fleets, the use of telematics systems has become a top priority for results-oriented supervisors. Likewise, leaders in every industry are learning the value of avoiding micromanagement, adopting helpful technology, innovating, and focusing on employee well-being. Consider the following suggestions.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

Do Use Telematics for Fleet Management

If there’s one huge do in the transportation industry, it is to use the power of telematics systems to streamline the entire operation. The state of California has some of the toughest smog check requirements in the nation for private and government fleets. These rules have a profound effect on how fleet supervisors do their jobs. The regulations can be particularly burdensome for government fleets.

But companies that use telematics can minimize costs, boost overall efficiency, and maximize vehicle uptime. That’s because telematics systems and devices can help drivers meet strict emissions standards, monitor performance in real time, and get through smog checks much more quickly. Every fleet supervisor should learn the details about how telematics can save their organizations time and money.

Don’t Micromanage Your Teams

One of the most common bad habits among new supervisors is micromanaging their teams. Not only is the technique detrimental in several ways, but it can substantially hinder the creative process and the level of morale among team members who feel the ever-present gaze of their superiors. Additionally, when leaders engage in too much oversight, workers tend to lose trust and initiative.

On the other hand, savvy managerial leaders give power to their teams, offer just enough guidance at the right times, and give individuals the leeway to make relevant decisions on routine projects. Companies in which micromanagement is part of the environment suffer from high turnover because people seek jobs in which their independence and talent are appreciated. In general, people don’t mind having bosses; they just resent being treated like children.

Do Prioritize Employee Well-Being and Development

One of the more subtle do’s for modern business leaders is connected with the professional development of workers. Companies in which employees have access to a non-confrontational culture, are rewarded for their efforts, and can take low-cost or free educational courses for job development tend to thrive. When workers feel appreciated and see that management truly cares about their long-term well-being, productivity is higher, there is less turnover, job satisfaction is through the roof, and everyone seems to enjoy showing up for work. Leadership in organizations of all kinds should support efforts toward work-life balance, mentorship programs, merit-based bonuses, and relevant continuing education.