Ent Awards $200K in Grants to Colorado Youth

Eleven Northern Colorado Organizations Receive YES Grant from Credit Union



Ent Credit Union recently awarded $200,000 in Youth Endowment Services (YES) Grants program to 74 nonprofit organizations across Colorado, including 11 Northern Colorado organizations.

“Through both the COVID pandemic and the economic challenges many are currently facing, these organizations have continued to provide support and meaningful assistance for youth in the communities we serve,” said Annie Snead, Ent’s Community Advocacy Partner. “For more than 65 years, Ent has a legacy of giving back to those same communities. YES Grants are particularly meaningful at Ent as the recipients are selected entirely by a committee comprised of Ent team members from a variety of areas throughout the credit union.”

Since it began in 2000, Ent YES grants of more than $1.8 million have helped 300+ Colorado nonprofits serve children of all ages in crucial and life-changing ways. Among other support services, YES grants have helped organizations throughout the state provide shelter for children facing abuse, put food on the table, foster education and literacy programs, and much more.

In addition to statewide winners Bravehoods, Hope House of Colorado, and the Laboratory to Combat Human Trafficking, the following Northern Colorado area organizations received YES grants from Ent Credit Union:

Northern Colorado Organizations Who Received a YES Grant

3 Hopeful Hearts

CASA Larimer

Childsafe Colorado

Crossroads Safehouse

Foundation Music School

Grand Family Coalition

The Family Center/La Familia

Turning Point Center for Youth and Family Development

UC Health NoCo

United Way Weld County

Weld Food Bank

