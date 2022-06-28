Today’s Weather: 6/28/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 94F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|60
|94
|55
|Berthoud
|3
|62
|93
|59
|Fort Collins
|0
|58
|94
|59
|Greeley
|0
|59
|94
|56
|Laporte
|0
|61
|92
|59
|Livermore
|6
|59
|89
|58
|Loveland
|0
|63
|93
|59
|Red Feather Lakes
|2
|64
|77
|56
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|6
|65
|92
|59
|Wellington
|0
|63
|93
|57
|Windsor
|1
|59
|95
|57
|*As of June 28, 2022 7:30am
