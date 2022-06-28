Today’s Weather: 6/28/22

June 28, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. High 94F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 60 94 55
Berthoud 3 62 93 59
Fort Collins 0 58 94 59
Greeley 0 59 94 56
Laporte 0 61 92 59
Livermore 6 59 89 58
Loveland 0 63 93 59
Red Feather Lakes 2 64 77 56
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 6 65 92 59
Wellington 0 63 93 57
Windsor 1 59 95 57
*As of June 28, 2022 7:30am

