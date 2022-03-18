First Northern Colorado StretchLab Location to Host Grand Opening Event

Unique Assisted Stretching Studio Hosting Grand Opening Celebration in Fort Collins

StretchLab, the premier assisted stretching franchise, is opening its first Northern Colorado studio in Fort Collins. Located at 2720 Council Tree Ave #166 in Front Range Village, the studio will introduce people of all ages and fitness levels to the various health and wellness benefits of working with highly trained Flexologists™ in an open, modern, fun, and approachable environment.

To give the Fort Collins community an opportunity to become familiar with the StretchLab experience, the studio will celebrate its opening with discounted rates for its services, including one-on-one assisted stretching and group stretches.

StretchLab Fort Collins grand opening is taking place from March 25 through March 27, and in addition to discounted prices, will have free demo stretches available, along with raffle prizes from their partners in the community.

“Stretching is one of the missing pieces to a well-rounded health and wellness lifestyle, and typically what we neglect the most,” said general manager Kurt Hucal. “StretchLab is unique and complementary to what people love to do, whether that is going for a hike or playing with their grandkids, and we want to help them continue to do that.”

StretchLab offers a variety of one-on-one personalized stretching services including a 25-minute stretch that concentrates on the client’s current stretching needs, as well as a 50-minute head-to-toe deep stretch that addresses all major muscle groups. Monthly memberships are available for four or eight visits per month, as well as drop-in stretches.

The Fort Collins studio will also offer the TRX MAPS machine, which is a revolutionary machine that identifies movement inefficiencies across four critical categories: Mobility, Activation, Posture, and Symmetry. The MAPS score is created utilizing 3D technology to perform a total body movement assessment scan in under 30 seconds, as users perform three body-weight squats. Results are delivered on-screen and via email, which will allow StretchLab’s Flexologists to better serve the needs of its diverse members. This creates a customized movement plan and offers a measurable way to see progress in flexibility.

StretchLab Fort Collins is open Monday and Tuesday from 8 am – 7 pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 7 am – 6 pm, Friday from 8 am – 4 pm, Saturday from 9 am – 2 pm, and Sunday from 11 am – 3 pm The studio can be reached online at StretchLab.com /location/fortcollins , by email at fortcollins@stretchlab.com or by phone at (970) 233-2505.

Founded in 2015, StretchLab is a leading assisted stretching brand that was created to help people through customized flexibility services. It offers one-on-one and group-assisted stretching sessions to customers across a broad range of ages and fitness levels. StretchLab’s advanced “flexologist” instructors receive extensive training, including both classroom and on-the-job training programs. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 in 2022, Fastest-Growing Franchises and Top New Franchises in 2021 and 2022, as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020 and 2021, StretchLab is headquartered in Irvine, CA, and backed by Xponential Fitness, a curator of leading boutique fitness brands. To learn more about StretchLab, visit stretchlab.com.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE: XPOF) is the largest global franchisor of boutique fitness brands. Through its mission to make boutique fitness accessible to everyone, the Company operates a diversified platform of ten brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga. In partnership with its franchisees, Xponential offers energetic, accessible, and personalized workout experiences led by highly qualified instructors in-studio locations across 48 U.S. states and Canada, and through master franchise or international expansion agreements in 10 additional countries. Xponential Fitness’ portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, the nation’s largest Pilates brand; CycleBar, the nation’s largest indoor cycling brand; StretchLab, a concept offering one-on-one and group stretching services; Row House, a high-energy, low-impact indoor rowing workout; AKT, a dance-based cardio workout combining toning, interval, and circuit training; YogaSix, the largest franchised yoga brand; Pure Barre, a total body workout that uses the ballet barre to perform small isometric movements; STRIDE, a treadmill-based cardio and strength training concept; Rumble, a boxing-inspired full-body workout; and BFT, a functional training, and strength-based program. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at xponential.com.