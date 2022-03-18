Get Lost in Space with the Fort Collins Symphony and Dr. Erin Macdonald

Resistance is futile… Buckle up SciFi fans and join the Fort Collins Symphony and Maestro Wes Kenney, the Lyric Cinema, the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, and FoCo Comic Con for an intergalactic Get Lost in Space adventure! At the helm of this multi-day event is the CBS Star Trek franchise science consultant and Fort Collins native Dr. Erin Macdonald (Ph.D. Astrophysics). A series of pre-concert talks, a SciFi film, and a full orchestral live concert featuring the music of favorite film and TV shows will transport you to out-of-this-world places! Cosplay is encouraged but please note: NO cosplay weapons of any kind will be allowed in the venues. Thanks in advance for your understanding and cooperation.

Pre-Concert Events

Film: The Arrival (PG-13)

Presented by the Lyric Cinema’s Cult Movie Night and the Fort Collins Symphony

Wednesday, March 23

6:00-6:30 pm

Pre-film Q&A with Dr. Erin Macdonald

6:30-8:30 PM

The Arrival (PG-13)

$10 lyriccinema.com/#/movie/6882

The Lyric Cinema

1209 N. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524

Lecture: “The Physics of Star Trek”

Presented by the FC Museum of Discovery and the Fort Collins Symphony Thursday, March 24

4-5 pm Lecture by Dr. Erin Macdonald

Free to attend but by reservation only, limited seating. fcmod.org/

The Museum of Discovery

408 Mason Ct. Fort Collins, CO 80524

FCS Pops Concert

Fort Collins Symphony Pops Concert: Get Lost in Space (suitable for all ages)

Presented by the Fort Collins Symphony and FoCo Comic Con Friday, March 25

5:30 pm Pre-concert Talk: “The Influence of Science on Pop Culture”

with Guest Narrator: Dr. Erin Macdonald

7 pm Live Concert: Get Lost in Space with the Fort Collins Symphony,

Maestro Wes Kenney, and Guest Narrator: Dr. Erin Macdonald $28 adult, $10 student LCTix.com, 970.221.6730

Timberline Church Main Auditorium,

1209 N. College Ave. Fort Collins, CO 80524

Beam aboard the USS Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) for a rousing intergalactic experience with a full-spectrum orchestral live performance of music from your favorite SciFi films and television shows, including selections from the X-Files, Star Trek, Lost in Space, Aliens, Battlestar Galactica, Star Wars, 2001: A Space Odyssey, the Jetsons, Avatar, AstroBoy, E.T., and Guardians of the Galaxy. The concert will be conducted by Maestro Wes Kenney and narrated by Fort Collins native Dr. Erin Macdonald (Ph.D. Astrophysics) who is the science consultant for the CBS Star Trek franchise. Dr. Macdonald will discuss “The Influences of Science Fiction on Popular Culture” at a pre-concert talk at 5:30 pm.

FoCo Comic-Con will provide the concert with professional cosplayers. A Star Trek transporter will be available for fan selfies. Guests are encouraged to wear their favorite SciFi costume (cosplay). Please note: only authorized Comic-Con professional cosplayers may carry non-functional costume weapons. No other cosplay weapons of any kind will be permitted in the concert venue. For more information, visit, please visit FCsymphony.org.

Guest Narrator Bio: Fort Collins native Dr. Erin Macdonald is a graduate of the Poudre School District (International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, Poudre High School). At the University of Colorado (Boulder), she dual-majored in Physics with Astrophysics (cum laude) and Mathematics. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Glasgow (Scotland) in Gravitational Astrophysics. Her post-doctoral research with the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-wave Observatory (LIGO) Scientific Collaboration on gravitational waves from dead and colliding stars and black holes resulted in the 2017 Nobel Prize in Physics.

She has taught at the college level, worked with the Denver Museum of Science and Nature, and written and narrated numerous popular science podcasts including an Audible Original series produced by The Great Courses on “The Science of Sci-Fi” which reached the Audible Non-Fiction Top 10 bestseller list in March 2020. Currently, Macdonald works as a technical advisor at the Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) in Los Angeles. In addition, she was recently hired as the CBS Star Trek Franchise science consultant. Macdonald is an internationally sought-after public speaker, educator, STEAM advocate, writer, and technical consultant who explains complex physics and astronomy ideas to varied audiences. For more information, please visit: erinpmacdonald.com

The FCS Get Lost in Space Pops Concert is sponsored by Audiology Group of Northern Colorado, Marilyn Cockburn, Gwen Hatchette & Mark Goldrich, Dr. Kenneth & Paisley Pettine, Rotary Club of Fort Collins, Kilwins Chocolates and Ice Cream, and Paul Wood Florist. The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2021-2022 Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, The Lyric Cinema, National Endowment for the Arts. Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg & Janet Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.