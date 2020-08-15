First Telework Grants Awarded to Two Mountain Towns and One City

The Colorado Department of Transportation has awarded Aspen, Estes Park and Aurora the first Community Telework grants to recognize their efforts in providing healthy and safe options for employees who are able to work from home.

The three initial grantees have promoted best practices for teleworking and social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Grants upwards of $5,000 are available to applicants from local governments and agencies to non-profits and associations.

“This program builds on other efforts to help Colorado communities protect public health as well as increase the normalcy of telecommuting for employers and employees alike,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

The initiative supports the Can-Do Community Challenge which is also part of the Can Do Colorado campaign.

Aspen received a $5,000 grant to support its Transportation Options Program through the development and hosting of a training session focusing on the requirements of a tourist economy. Additionally, this training opportunity will complement other Aspen initiatives that support telework.

Estes Park received a total of $10,000 in grants to purchase software so that the town’s information technology staff can support employees remotely and therefore removing the need for in-person assistance. Further, the software will allow staff to provide hotspot devices for town employees with inadequate home wireless service.

Aurora acquired $4,630 to use for the purchase of webcams, hotspot devices and other wireless technology to support increased teleworking and provide assistance to staff with health concerns.

“We also want to foster innovative technologies that provide safe access to economic opportunities for people of all ages, incomes and abilities, including vulnerable users,” Shoshana said.

For more information regarding the Can Do Colorado campaign, visit: https://sites.google.com/state.co.us/candocolorado/home