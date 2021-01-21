Former Larimer County Building to Become The Collection: 6th Street Condos

A building that housed Larimer County offices will soon be redeveloped into residential condos and commercial spaces in Loveland to add value to the City’s downtown area.

The building housed offices including the Larimer County clerk, motor vehicle registration, and the county health department, located at 205 E. 6th Street. The new project’s name is The Collection: 6th Street Condos, a reference to the building’s original purpose as home to Loveland’s public library collection.

“We are excited to contribute to the new, exciting projects happening in downtown Loveland,” said Kurt Skott, one of the building’s new owners. Kurt has built custom homes in Loveland for over 30 years with his company Custom On-Site.

The new space is projected to include ground-level parking, commercial space on the corner of Highway 287 and 6th St, and over ten residential condos. The existing building will support two additional stories, allowing some units to have unobstructed views to the west.

“We live here in Loveland, we’re business owners here, and we’re committed to the future of this town and are convinced this new project will be an added value to downtown,” said Kurt’s partner, Bob Dehn, and the project’s developer.

There will also be outdoor patio space and at least one parking space for every residential unit. The owners have considered commercial space on the ground level along Highway 287 that could be attached directly to residential units so that folks can reside above their place of business as working from home has become an essential shift due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is one of the first projects in downtown Loveland to provide residential ownership, which we believe creates long-term economic vitality for the area,” said Chris Hardy of Elevations Real Estate, who will be co-marketing the project with Hilary Dehn of Dehn Real Estate.

For more information regarding The Collection: 6th Street Condos, visit: www.dehnrealestate.com or call 720-261-8606.